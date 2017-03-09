Redskins fire GM Scot McCloughan

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins have fired general manager Scot McCloughan.

“The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately,” team President Bruce Allen said in a statement. “We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure. The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.”

McCloughan was hired January 8, 2015. However, in recent weeks, numerous reports claimed McCloughan was absent from the team facility. He did not join Redskins staffers at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.