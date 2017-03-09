Redskins sign safety D.J. Swearinger to three-year deal

ASHBURN, Va. – It’s been a day of addressing the defense for the Redskins, as they’ve signed their third defensive player of the day, safety D.J. Swearinger to a three-year deal worth $4.5 million per year. NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reports that Swearinger will make $6 million in the first year.

A 5-year veteran, Swearinger spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, recording 73 tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions. Swearinger has six career interceptions since entering the league in 2013.

Ironically, the Cardinals and Redskins meet in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season.