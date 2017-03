ASHBURN, Va. – The Redskins continued to bolster their defensive line Thursday with the addition of former Raiders defensive tackle Stacy McGee.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, McGee’s deal is worth five-year’s, $25 million. McGee is the second defensive tackle the Redskins have signed on the first day of the new NFL year. The Redskins signed Terrell McClain to a four-year, $21 million deal earlier in the day.

In four seasons with the Raiders, McGee recorded 63 tackles and 3 sacks.