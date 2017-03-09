Ready Set Renovate finds a leaky roof in the 1970s redo Part 2 on Coast Live

Posted 5:26 pm, March 9, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Renovating a property that's been vacant for several years is sure to present some challenges. On this installment of Ready, Set, Renovate! Elizabeth Hart shows us how a leaky roof can run the budget into the ground.