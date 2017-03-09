Norfolk girl who collected Barbies for homeless opens boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA - Gianni Graham is only 10 years old, but she has provided a lifetime of happiness for other girls with her Barbie doll drive.

"I felt like girls that are in foster homes should have the same as girls that are not in foster homes," said Graham on News 3 This Morning.

When Graham started her collection, she only had five dolls. They were her own Christmas gifts that she decided to donate instead of keep for herself. She surpassed her original goal of 1,000 Barbies and collected nearly 5,000 dolls for girls in homeless shelters and foster homes.

"I want it to make them feel that they have a friend to talk to and play with," explained Graham. "When they are going through a hard time to make it easier."

Graham is set to open up her own boutique where she will continue her mission to make other girls smile. Once a month, Graham will invite girls from a local homeless shelter to select clothes and dolls at the Mini Mogul Boutique/Doll House event Center inside of Military Circle Mall. It is set to open in May 2017.

