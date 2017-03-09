Medical Examiner: Norfolk mother died of stab wounds, husband accused of murder

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 uncovered gruesome details into the murder of a 36-year-old Norfolk mother.
Police arrested her husband, David Tackett for second degree murder and News 3 learned it was Tackett's childhood friend who led authorities to him in Richmond, according to court records.
Sophie Torn was found dead inside of her house on the 1600 block of East Bayview Blvd., in Norfolk back on January 28.
Her neighbor, Mike Reiver watched as police responded to the home from across the street.
Court records state an Asian female was found suffering from trauma to the face … and there was blood around her head.
Thursday the Medical Examiner told News 3 Torn died as a result of multiple stab wounds and her death was labeled a homicide.
It was her husband's relatives who discovered the body and called 911 at around 4 in the morning that Saturday, according to the records. They stated Tackett was nowhere to be found at the time.
"He just seemed like a nice, normal person. We never expected anything like this," said Reiver.
As police investigated, records indicate they got a call from Tackett's childhood friend. The two men apparently knew each other for years.
The friend told police Tackett was staying at a Super 8 in Richmond and told him “she’s dead and he killed her”.
Tackett was arrested for second degree murder.
According to the Norfolk Jail website Tackett is expected in court Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.
He declined an interview with News 3.