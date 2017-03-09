Jury scheduled to recommend sentence for Raiquan Turner after murder conviction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man convicted of murder will be in court Thursday morning to be sentenced.

Raiquan Turner was charged with murder and robbery in 2015 after shooting and killing 25-year-old Paul Abbey outside Cheetah’s Night Club in Virginia Beach.

A jury found Turner guilty on Wednesday.

Two other men were charged in connection with the crime, Keith Mitchell and Timothy Watson. In a preliminary hearing in the fall of 2015, Mitchell testified that he was the getaway driver the night of the shooting and that Turner pulled the trigger.

Watson and Turner were charged with the murder and robbery of the victim and Mitchell was charged with accessory to the crime.

A jury will hear sentencing recommendations Thursday from both the defense and prosecution. They will then deliberate and make a recommendation to the court regarding an appropriate sentence for Turner.

