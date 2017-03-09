iFly Virginia Beach to host nation’s first U.S. national indoor skydiving competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach will be home to an exciting event in April!

The iFly in Virginia Beach announced Thursday that it will host the first U.S. National IBA (International Bodyflight Association) indoor skydiving competition.

It will host more than 120 competitors who are traveling to compete from all over the world.

This event is a qualifier for US teams hoping to compete in the 2nd The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, – The World Air Sports Federation, World Championships of Indoor Skydiving at Skyventure Montreal in October 2017.

One team for each open Formation Skydiving event and two teams for each Open Artistic event can qualify for the US team. Like all IBA meets, teams of all skill levels can compete, as multiple classes will be offered in each discipline.

iFLY Virginia Beach uses four powerful 350 horse-power fans to generate winds speeds up to 160 miles-per-hour inside a 52 foot-tall, 14-foot diameter glass flight chamber. This NASA designed technology provides a safe environment that perfectly simulates true free-fall conditions.

The competition is scheduled for April 22 and 23. It starts at 8 a.m. on the 22 and ends by 1 p.m. the next day.