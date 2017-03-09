Firearm possibly used in Portsmouth homicide found packaged in mailbox

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police said an anonymous citizen packaged a firearm that could have been used in a homicide.

The package was in a mailbox and found by a U.S. Postal worker with the address of the Portsmouth Police Department on it.

The package had the firearm in it that the citizen believed was used in a homicide.

The department is thanking the citizen and the postal worker.

The Police Chief reminds citizens the mailing evidence that may have been used during a crime, especially a firearm, is not safe and that there are other options available to them to ensure the police department receives this type of property and evidence.