Behind the scenes of Disney’s Aladdin with the Hurrah Players

NORFOLK, Va. – The Hurrah Players bring to the stage the timeless story of ALADDIN.

Disney’s latest version of ALADDIN features all the favorite songs from the 1992 film including ‘Friend Like Me’ and ‘A Whole New World.’ as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast).

Where can you catch the show?

T.C.C. Roper Performing Arts Center * downtown Norfolk

Friday March 10 @ 7pm

Saturday March 11 @ 7pm

Sunday March 12 @ 3pm

Tickets: www.hurrahplayers.com 757-627-5437