The stars of CBS’s Criminal Minds talk about the show and crossover episode on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Criminal Minds fan favorite Penelope Garcia played by Kirsten Vangsness, guest stars on the 2nd season premiere of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.  She and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders series regular Daniel Henney talk about a special crossover episode with us from Hollywood.