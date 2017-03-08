HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Criminal Minds fan favorite Penelope Garcia played by Kirsten Vangsness, guest stars on the 2nd season premiere of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. She and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders series regular Daniel Henney talk about a special crossover episode with us from Hollywood.
The stars of CBS’s Criminal Minds talk about the show and crossover episode on Coast Live
-
Corey Crockett talks Hollywood, music and gossip on Coast Live
-
Animal Planet’s Dan Schachner talks holidays and pets on Coast Live
-
Corey Crockett talks music news and office party stress on Coast Live
-
Coop talks celebs eating spiders and getting Oscar goody bags on Coast Live
-
Jermaine Dupri is looking for the next big rap star on Coast Live
-
-
Coop talks big game music on Coast Live
-
Advice for parents wondering what the kids are doing online on Coast Live
-
We talk with Timbaland about his latest projects on Coast Live
-
Coop talks celebrity gifts on Coast Live
-
A fitness model talks about the coma that almost ruined his career on Coast Live
-
-
Tips for staying fit though the holidays on Coast Live
-
Richmond mayor renews city’s protection of illegal immigrants
-
Thrift store shopping tips on Coast Live