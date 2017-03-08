Suffolk Police search for man wanted in sexual assault investigation

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for a man who they believe may be connected to a sexual assault investigation.

36-year-old Marcel Andre Ausby is wanted in connection with offenses that occurred Tuesday involving a woman he knows.

Ausby is wanted on one count of Abduction with Intent to Defile and Attempted Object Sexual Penetration.

The incident reportedly happened in the 100 block of North Main Street in downtown Suffolk.

Ausby is described as a black male, 6’0” tall and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ausby is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

If you see Ausby police say do not approach him, but contact your local Police Department or call 9-1-1.