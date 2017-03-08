Spain-based manufacturing company to open facility in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Governor McAuliffe announced a Spain-based manufacturing company will be opening a facility in Suffolk.

McAuliffe said Wednesday that Atarfil, a world leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing thermoplastic geomembranes, will invest $5.1 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

Virginia competed against Maryland for the project.

15 news jobs will be created because of the new facility.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk, the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, and the Port of Virginia to secure the project.

Governor McAuliffe approved a $60,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City with the project.

The company will also be eligible to receive sales and use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Granada, Spain, Atarfil’s social aim is the development, manufacturing, and marketing of thermoplastic geomembranes and other complementary products for their application in works of environmental protection, integrated water management, public works and building.

The company has operations in Mexico, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.