ST. PAUL, Minn. - The son of Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday.

Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, was part of a group of protesters arrested for disrupting a pro-Trump rally.

Police say he and others chanted and lit fireworks inside the state capitol during the 'March 4 Trump' rally.

At this time, police say he is not facing charges but the incident is still under investigation.