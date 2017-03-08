Optima Health to open office in former JCPenney building at Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. – Optima Health will open an office in the former JCPenney building at Military Circle Mall.

The Optima Health Community Care Center will occupy 45,000 square feet of the building.

The office will be on the administrative side of the organizations. People will not come to the building for aid, but when they call Optima Health their phone calls will be directed to the business.

This is where Optima Health Community Care will call home. It's 45000 sq feet. Plan is to open June 1st pic.twitter.com/qyYXlXyk40 — Allison Mechanic (@AllisonWTKR) March 8, 2017

The center will bring 200 jobs to Norfolk. According to Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, that brings the total number of jobs opening at the site close to 1,000.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon inside of the previous JCPenney location.

