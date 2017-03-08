Local Firehouse Subs honors military with discount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Hodges family in Newport News knows what it means to serve their country. Now they are honoring their brothers and sisters who have made the same sacrifice.

United States Army veterans Tyrone and Desiree Hodges, owners of Firehouse Subs in Newport News, are designating Friday, March 10, as Military Appreciation Day.

They're saying thank you by giving away a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium sub to all active military members and veterans who show a valid military I.D. at their location near CNU, 2 Hiden Blvd in Newport News.

The husband and wife are retired U.S. Army veterans with more than 30 years of combined service. Their children have served or are currently serving in the military.