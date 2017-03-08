× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the potential for snow this weekend

Tracking the potential for snow this weekend….After a wet start to our Wednesday, we’ve seen a ton of sunshine today, but big changes are headed our way by the weekend. We’re talking about the opportunity for snow!

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies across the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds, but no rain is in the forecast. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.

More sunshine is in store for Thursday as high pressure builds over the area. Highs will warm into the lower 70s under southwesterly breezes. By Friday, a cold front will sweep through the area from the north, giving our initial push of cold air, which will set us up for the possibility of wintry weather this weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s and 60s.

Highs will slip into the 30s and 40s this weekend. An area of low pressure will slide across the Southeast U.S. and bring in moisture from late Saturday night to Sunday. It is looking likely that we will see a mixture of rain and snow. Snow is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, then rain will likely mix in. Accumulation is possible but it is still too early to talk about how much and where specifically. Stay tuned.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Southeast VA, Northeast NC

2008 Wind Storm across South Central VA. Widespread Wind Damage Caroline Co south through Richmond, Chesterfield to Suffolk and York.

