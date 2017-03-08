City of Portsmouth and Lowe’s host free recycling drive-thru event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth and Lowe’s will hosting a free drive-thru for recycling event on Saturday, April 15.

These recycled items include hazardous waste collection, document shredding, electronics, clothing and miscellaneous items.

Goodwill will be on site collecting clothing and other household items.

SPSA will be collecting household hazardous waste, Recycling and Disposal Solutions (RDS) will provide electronics recycling and Stealth Shredding will provide safe and secure document shredding.

Event staff will also be collecting gently used eye glasses for the Lions Club.

The drive-thru will be from 9 a.m – 12 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot located at the Victory Crossing Shopping Center at 4040 Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.