AT&T is experiencing a nationwide 9-1-1 outage, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

The cell network outage is affecting AT&T cell phone subscribers.

Users are having issues calling 9-1-1.

This affects only AT&T subscribers. All others can still use 911 for emergency calls, the city said.

If you have issues in Virginia Beach they ask that you call theĀ non-emergency number at 757-385-5000 or send a text message to 911.

