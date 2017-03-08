22 Virginia residents arrested in largest gun bust in Brooklyn history

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Twenty-two Virginia residents are among 24 individuals charged in the biggest gun bust in Brooklyn history, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced 217 firearms were recovered in a gun trafficking conspiracy where guns were purchased in Virginia to be sold on the streets of Brooklyn.

Officials said the 627-count indictment is the result of a long-term investigation conducted by the New York City Police Department’s Firearms Investigations Unit and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Gonzalez said many of the suspects were allegedly involved with Blood gangs in Virginia and Brooklyn, News 3’s affiliate WTVR reported.

He said the firearms included handguns, rifles and assault-type weapons.

“Between June 2016 and February 2017 the defendants allegedly conspired to sell guns purchased in Virginia to a purchaser in Brooklyn,” said the indictment. “The investigation included the use of electronic communications intercepted pursuant to court order, as well as physical and video surveillance.”

Investigators believe the criminal organization operated in the City of Richmond and Henrico County, while another arm of the conspiracy operated in the cities of Hampton and Newport News.

According to the indictment, 10 of the defendants would bring between 10 and 12 guns at a time from Virginia to Brooklyn. The defendants would either ride the bus or drive with the firearms to sell them.

“The individuals comprising each arm of the conspiracy received direction from higher ranking members from each geographic area, who coordinated and organized the joint firearms trafficking operation between the two areas,” said the indictment.

Three of the suspects arrested are from the Hampton Roads area. Gonzalez identified the one of the leaders of the conspiracy as Levar Shelborne, a.k.a. Wavy Boy, from Richmond.

Gonzalez said that the defendants allegedly used proceeds from the trafficking conspiracy to fund a “lavish lifestyle, purchasing drugs, jewelry, clothing, and sneakers, in addition to sending money to jailed associates.”

The full list of arrests include:

Damian King (Havoc), 27, of Bristow, VA. Jacquan Spencer (Madcat), 22, of Hampton, VA. Levar Shelborne (Wavy Boy), 29, of Richmond, VA. Antwan Walker (Twan), 21, of Highland Springs, VA. Tevin Richardson (Stay-lo), 25, of Washington, D.C. Dwayne Lamont Rawlings (Ding Dong), 30, of Hampton, VA. Kenneth Threatts (Trey), 21, of North Chesterfield, VA. Renardo Maye (Nardo), 20, of Richmond, VA. Aaron Horowitz (Gringo), 24, of Richmond, VA. Aaron Perry, 22, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Cameron Fobbs (Bam or Bambino), 20, of Richmond, VA. Clifford Perryman (Nino), 28, of Richmond, VA. Neftali Ramirez (Doe Flacko), 25, of Woodbridge, VA. Dajon Yearty, 25, of Newport News, VA. Euneece Robinson, 28, of Richmond, VA. Aaron Seabrook, 22, of Richmond, VA. Corey Russell, 20, of Richmond, VA. Naquan Trapp, 20, of Richmond, VA. Chauncey Walker, 20, of Richmond, VA. Walter Alston (380), 29, of Richmond, VA. Malyk Hawthorne (Wink), 21, of Richmond, VA. Michael Vordjorbe (Stacks), 21, of Richmond, VA. Antoine Smyre (Fats Pomc), 28, of Richmond, VA. Donald Houston (Doozie), 27, of Richmond, VA.

The defendants were arrested last week, mostly in Virginia. Charges include criminal sale of a firearm; criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.