18-year-old charged in Newport News carjacking; second suspect still at large

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 18-year-old man from Bowling Green, Virginia has been charged for a carjacking that happened in the 900 block of Denbigh Boulevard.

On February 28, Brandon Raynor was charged with carjacking, use of firearm during the commission of a felony, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and petit larceny in connection with the incident, which happened on January 21.

Raynor’s warrants were served at Pamunkey Regional Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking for at least one other suspect.