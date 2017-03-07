We talk wit Timbaland about his latest projects on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - From his beginnings in Hampton Roads, Timbaland has gone on to collaborate with or help launch the careers of some of today’s biggest music stars (Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Jay Z). Now he’s working with 5 young aspiring artists on The Pop Game. The winner of the Lifetime series scores a record contract with Timbaland’s label.