Virginia State Police want you to name their new patrol K-9!

VIRGINIA – Virginia State Police need your help naming one of their newest trainees, a 3-year-old German Shepherd.

The K-9 arrived at police headquarters Monday with two other new trainees.

The dog will spend 13 weeks in training, learning obedience, tracking, building searches and more. He will graduate on June 9 with his handler.

This summer, he will hit the road to become one of the 15 patrol dogs in Virginia State Police’s canine ranks.

