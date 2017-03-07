× Virginia Beach School Board to vote on expanding full-day kindergarten

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – School board members will vote on expanding full-day kindergarten in the city on Tuesday night.

Right now, the division only offers half-day to most students, but could ask city council to help fund the expansion. A division spokesperson says that would cost nearly $13 million over the next five years and could include a tax increase to pay for it.

“I like the idea. I think it would help a lot of families,” said Andrea Simmons, the parent of a kindergarten student. “I don’t think it’s a waste of money. It’s an investment in our future.”

Students from lower income neighborhoods, or those who need extra help, can be eligible for full-day kindergarten, but that doesn’t include everyone. Parents often times have to find daycare or other arrangements for their kids. “I would look forward to it,” said Simmons. “I know a lot of my friends, who have younger kids getting ready to go into kindergarten, they’re like, ‘Oh, I hope they pass that.'”

Two school board members have signaled they won’t support it, saying the money isn’t there. “I’m very reluctant to ask our citizens – to ask them to pay more taxes,” said Carolyn Weems, a board member.

The school board is expected to pass the proposal.