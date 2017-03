YORK COUNTY, Va. – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They’re looking for Christopher Benton, 38.

He’s wanted for attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary, use of a firearm and discharge firearm. He’s been wanted since 2013.

If you know where he is, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Your tip will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.