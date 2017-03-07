Police search for missing woman with dementia who may be in Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a woman who they say has dementia.

62-year-old Ardell Brooks was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans, and pink and green Nike shoes.

Brooks was picked up on the Gilmerton Bridge earlier on Tuesday by a citizen and was dropped off at 1050 Bay Street in the City of Portsmouth.

Brooks gave the citizen the wrong address due to being confused and is currently wandering around in the City of Portsmouth, police said.

If you have seen Brooks contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.