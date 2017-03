Motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. РA motorcyclist has died after crash Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the 1400 block of General Booth Blvd.

Crews were sent to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was changing lanes between traffic travelling northbound on General Booth Blvd. when it hit a vehicle that was properly stopped in the roadway.

The motorcycle driver died.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.