Motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A motorcyclist has died after crash Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the 1400 block of General Booth Blvd.

Crews were sent to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was changing lanes between traffic travelling northbound on General Booth Blvd. when it hit a vehicle that was properly stopped in the roadway.

The motorcycle driver died.

Police are still investigating the incident.

