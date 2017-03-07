× One City Marathon supports local charities

Newport News, Va – If you plan to lace up for the Newport News One City Marathon this weekend, you’ll be doing more than adding a race medal to your wall.

This year, the third annual event is supporting three local charities who all work to support youth in Hampton Roads communities. Here is a look at how the One City Marathon’s charity page describes the organizations.

Parents Against Bullying (PAB) is a grass-roots organization that strives to prevent bullying and provide support to youth and families affected. Their goal is to teach youth and families to speak up and speak out against bullying. PAB facilitates ongoing mentorships, workshops and weekly group meetings along with large-scale events activities as well as awareness information and resources using a proactive approach with youth.

Alternatives, Inc. works to “inspire the inherent potential of all youth to reach their potential and to inspire adults to recognize this same potential.” Rather than a center-based program, Alternatives forms partnerships with early childhood centers, community and faith-based organizations, and schools to embed high quality program activities that foster pro-social skills. Alternative Inc. works with youth ages 3-21 years of age in Hampton and Newport News.

The Center for Child and Family Services (CCFS) has been providing services to Newport News residents since 1943. A comprehensive multi-services organization, CCFS impacts that community by working with providing conflict resolution and job readiness skills for at risk youth, empowering individuals and couples with greater financial literacy, providing mental health therapy and offering employment opportunities for individuals post-incarceration.

According to marathon officials, the event has raised more than $40,000 for charities since 2015.