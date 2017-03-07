Little Red Mailbox created in Sandbridge for notes of hope to others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A beach entrance at Sandbridge may look a little different.

Beach-goers who are near the Little Island State Park will see a red mailbox at the entrance to a beach walkway.

The goal of The Little Red Mailbox of Hope is to spread hope, love, and expression through the journal that is inside, the Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation Facebook post said.

Founder Sue Goodrich said, “It’s a place to share your thoughts, dreams, feelings or secrets or to just visit what others have left along their journey. Everybody needs a little hope, and helping others also helps ourselves.”

Goodrich said the box was created as a refuge to escape daily hustle and bustle by finding peace by the sea.

A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the mailbox to the public on Sunday.

A similar box was placed in Kill Devil Kills in 2014.

Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation was founded by Jodi Newland after her first husband died at 32 from colon cancer, the Facebook post said.

Click here to learn more about the foundation.