HRT bus driver, passengers sent to hospital following crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Three people were sent to DePaul hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a Hampton Roads Transit bus.

It happened at the intersection of Sewells Point Road and Chesapeake Boulevard, otherwise known as five points.

According to police, the bus and pickup truck were going in the same direction and side swiped each other.

Police say the bus driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fifteen people were on the bus at the time.

There is no major damage to the bus.

