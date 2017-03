NEW YORK – Hillary Clinton will receive the 2017 Champion for Girls Award and deliver the keynote speech at the Girls Inc. annual New York Luncheon – Celebrating Women of Achievement.

“Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent,” the organization’s website says.