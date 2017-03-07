Former foes ODU, JMU duel again on the diamond

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion welcomes in-state foe James Madison to the Bud Metheny Complex this week for a pair of midweek games on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. on both days.

This will be first time ODU and JMU have met since the Monarchs left the CAA following the 2013 season. Old Dominion leads the all-time series against the Dukes, 58-50-1.

Old Dominion (8-2) is coming off of a 3-1 week that began with an extra-inning victory at VCU and ended with ODU winning 2-of-3 against Rutgers at The Bud. Through the first 10 games of the season, the Monarchs rank 28th in the country and third in Conference USA in scoring with 8.2 runs per game and have scored 10 or more runs in four different games.

James Madison (8-2) has won seven of its last eight games, including an 11-3 victory over reigning national champion Coastal Carolina at the Caravelle Resort’s Baseball at the Beach tournament. Last weekend, JMU won 2-of-3 against Buffalo in its home-opening series.

Both ODU and JMU received votes in this week’s NCBWA national poll.