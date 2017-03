CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews are responding to a two-story house fire on Tuesday.

Chesapeake Fire said the fire is in the 1100 block of Elder Ave.

Crews were sent to the scene around 5 p.m., and said the fire was under control at 5:28 p.m.

When they arrived they saw heavy smoke.

There is no information on possible injuries at this time.

