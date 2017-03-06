One month ’til The Masters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One month from Monday, April 6th, the 2017 Masters Tournament tees-off.

"Augusta is an amazing place," explained Virginia Beach resident and PGA Tour member Marc Leishman. "The flowers, the super green grass, the really really fast greens, the amazing crowds," pointed-out Leishman, who finished tied for fourth place in the 2014 Masters.

However, unless he turns in an incredible performance in one of the next three tournaments, Leishman, the 61st ranked player in the world, will not earn an invite to Augusta National.

"I'll need to finish probably top five in Arnold Palmer's tournament (Valspar Championship) next week or at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin the week after that," Leishman laid out.

"Everything about The Masters is great," Marc added. "It's something you don't want to miss out on when you've been there and you've experienced it. Definitely motivation to play well and be there the first week in April."

