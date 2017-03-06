× Norfolk woman killed in DUI crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 22-year-old Norfolk woman was killed in a crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning, according Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-264, west of Witchduck Road, at approximately 3:28 a.m.

Police say the victim, 22-year-old Teja Monique Freeman’s 2012 Mazda 3 was stopped in the left lane with the hazard lights turned on when a 2005 Toyota Tacoma could not stop and crashed into the Mazda’s rear end.

Freeman died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, 28-year-old Christopher Hudson Kita, was charged with driving under the influence. Additional charges are pending.