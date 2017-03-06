× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold morning but warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up again… Bundle up this morning! Most of us are waking up to freezing temperatures with many locations in the 20s. Expect sunshine this morning with clouds rolling in this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 50s, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday afternoon. Winds will be light today and rain chances extremely low. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with winds starting to pick up. Overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front is set to move through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Clouds will increase on Tuesday with highs warming into the low 70s. It will be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 30 mph possible. Rain showers will move in Tuesday night and will continue for the first half of Wednesday. Clouds will clear out Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Highs will remain in the 60s for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Not as Cold. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers (40%), Warmer, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 6th

1912 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow, Richmond & Norfolk

2013 Snow 4 -1 0 inches Richmond West to Palmyra and southwest to Farmville

