First Warning Traffic – Monday road work in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and the interstates

VIRGINIA BEACH: Road Improvements to Ferrell Parkway

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

CHESAPEAKE: SOUTHBOUND ROUTE 168 BYPASS LANE CLOSURES

Southbound Route 168 Bypass between I-464 and the Battlefield Blvd exits

Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

Guardrail repairs will require a single lane closure on southbound Route 168 Bypass from I-464 down to around the Battlefield Blvd exits each day next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday through Thursday, Mar. 6-9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 13 at 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT March 5, 2017 through March 11, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I: The westbound right lane of Fort Eustis Boulevard will close under I-64 on March 6-8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Camp Peary (exit 238) to Fort Eustis (exit 250) March 4-10, starting as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls, pavement marking and sign installation. I-64 WB left exit ramp to Rte. 143/Williamsburg will be closed March 8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour to exit 242A will be in place. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: All lanes will be closed as follows: March 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

All lanes will be closed as follows:

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows:

Eastbound at Granby Street March 5-6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Westbound Runway Tunnel March 9 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.



I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound March 6-11 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound March 6-11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk – Single-lane closures as follows:

Eastbound single-lane closure March 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning at the Saint Paul's Boulevard off-ramp.



I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single- and alternating-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. Northbound single-lane closures from March 5-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Northbound single-lane closures from March 8-9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Southbound single-lane closures March 6-7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. Southbound alternating-lane closures across all lanes March 8-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Single- and alternating-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64/I-264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Dual-lane closures on I-64 west as follows: March 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Providence Road and the I-264 Interchange. Single-lane closure on I-264 east March 8-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning from the I-264 Interchange to Newtown Road.



I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single- and dual-lane closures as follows:

Eastbound alternating dual-lane closures March 5-6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Military Highway and Norview Avenue. Westbound single-lane closure March 6-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Willoughby Spit and Bay Avenue.



US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. March 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.

US-13 Northbound/Southbound, Eastern Shore: Single- and alternating-lane closures as follows: Southbound single-lane closure March 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Gibson Lane to Sherwood Drive. Northbound/southbound alternating-lane closures across all lanes March 6-10 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Accomac Road and Baylys Neck Road. One lane will remain open at all times.

Single- and alternating-lane closures as follows:

Route 641 Northbound/Southbound, Isle of Wight County: Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows: All lanes closed in both directions starting 9 a.m. March 6 and lasting until March 31. Detour along Collosse Road between Dardens Mill Road and Ballard Road.

Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Emporia: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound March 6-9 from 9 a.m. until as late as 9 p.m. between Exit 13 and 11 at the Greensville County and Town of Emporia line.

Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

March 6-9: I-64 eastbound off-ramp to Military Highway (Exit 281B) will be closed from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should follow posted detour signs. Alternating single-lane closures March 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: March 6-10 from 6 a.m. to noon.

: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: