CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Cheryl gets a turn behind the week to see what it's like to drive a dump truck and learns about the career and a day on the job.

ATCO Hauling in Chesapeake offers professional hauling services for construction companies, independent contractors, landscapers, and anyone needing material hauled from one place to another.

Presented by ATCO Hauling: www.atcohauling.com, (757) 638 – 7795