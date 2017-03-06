A mom tells us how Ronald McDonald House is helping on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We meet a mom who's been 6 months away form home but near her sick child thanks to the work of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Jacqueline Beck is from Elizabeth city but she's been living in Norfolk near Children's Hospital to be near Ryley since her birth in September.

You can help.

To donate or volunteer please visit rmhcnorfolk.org or visit your local McDonald’s of Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina from March 11 - 17. Buy any Shamrock drink during that week and a donation will be made to support your local Ronald McDonald House.