York County Firefighters respond to house fire in Grafton area

York County, Va. — York County Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Grafton area Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Rainbrook Way.

When fire officials arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of a condominium unit.

Firefighters say they were able to keep flames contained to the attic, preventing it from spreading.

Officials tell News 3, the residents who live inside the home were evacuated, and expected to okay.

Fire Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.