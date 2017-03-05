USNS Leroy Grumman to return from deployment on Monday

NORFOLK, Va. – The USNS Leroy Grumman will return home to Naval Station Norfolk on Monday morning.

The Grumman is the Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force oiler.

The fleet oiler was deployed in Sixth Fleet’s area of operation and off the waters of southern United Kingdom, where it served as the primary replenishment oiler supporting the Royal Navy’s Flag Officer Sea Training and Joint Warrior Exercises.

Without incident, the Grumman performed 45 at-sea replenishments and transferred four million gallons of fuel and nearly 350 pallets of vital supplies.