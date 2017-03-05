Three Williamsburg IHOP employees charged with assault after fight

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg police say they have charged three IHOP employees after an altercation that occurred at the restaurant, located in the 1400 block of Richmond Road.

On February 17 around 7:30 a.m., the restaurant’s manager told officers that two of her employees got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical fight. A third employee joined in the physical confrontation, according to police.

The three individuals involved in the altercation were identified as 30 year–old Char Michon Branch Jr. of Newport News, 23 year-old Dietra Danielle Dixon of Newport News and 30 year-old Raven Desiree Brown of Williamsburg.

On February 18, the investigating officers served warrants for the employees and charged them with assault. They were released on summons the same day.