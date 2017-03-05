Redskins sign head coach Jay Gruden to two-year extension

ASHBURN, Va. – Saturday was a special day for Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. Aside from the fact that he was celebrating his birthday while scouting prospects at the NFL Combine, Gruden received a two-year extension onto his contract.

Gruden’s contract will now run through the 2020 season, as he enters the fourth season of a five-year deal he signed in 2014.

Dan Snyder has been the owner of the Redskins for 18 seasons, and Gruden will be the first head coach to ever receive an extension during Snyder’s tenure.

Gruden led the Redskins to an NFC East title and a playoff appearance in 2015.