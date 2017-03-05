Jennie Simms, Destinee Young named to All-CUSA teams

IRVING, Texas – Jennie Simms earned her third consecutive first team all-conference honor and Destinee Young was named to both the all-conference second team and all-defensive team, Conference USA announced on Sunday.

Simms, a senior guard from Accokeek, Maryland, lands on the All-C-USA First Team for the third straight year. Simms is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 25.7 points per game and is one of only two players in the country averaging 20+ points, 8+ rebounds and 4+ assists. In league play, Simms ranks in the top 15 in scoring (1st, 25.7ppg), rebounding (8th, 7.3rpg), assists (4th, 5.1apg), steals (13th, 1.6spg) and blocks (13th, 0.8bpg).

Young, a senior forward from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, earns the first league honors of her career, landing on the All-C-USA Second Team and C-USA All-Defensive Team. At 11.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, Young is the only player in the conference and one of just 27 players in the nation averaging a double-double. The team co-captain ranks fourth in C-USA in blocks at 1.6 per game and swatted a career-high seven shots against UTEP.

The senior duo’s accolades mark the first time since 2012-13 that ODU had two players receive all-conference honors.

The C-USA superlative awards will be released tomorrow.

All-Conference USA First Team

Grace Hunter, Charlotte

Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee

Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee

Jennie Simms, Old Dominion

Brittanny Dinkins, Southern Miss

Loryn Goodwin, UTSA

Ivy Brown, WKU

Kendall Noble, WKU

All-Conference USA Second Team

Lefty Webster, Charlotte

Kierra Anthony, LA Tech

Shayna Gore, Marshall

Destinee Young, Old Dominion

Jasmine Goodwine, Rice

Sparkle Taylor, UTEP

Tesha Smith, UTSA

Tashia Brown, WKU

Conference USA All-Defensive Team

Nyilah Jamison-Myers, Charlotte

Lefty Webster, Charlotte

Abbey Sissom, Middle Tennessee

Destinee Young, Old Dominion

Brittanny Dinkins, Southern Miss

Kendall Noble, WKU