Jennie Simms, Destinee Young named to All-CUSA teams

IRVING, Texas – Jennie Simms earned her third consecutive first team all-conference honor and Destinee Young was named to both the all-conference second team and all-defensive team, Conference USA announced on Sunday.
Simms, a senior guard from Accokeek, Maryland, lands on the All-C-USA First Team for the third straight year. Simms is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 25.7 points per game and is one of only two players in the country averaging 20+ points, 8+ rebounds and 4+ assists. In league play, Simms ranks in the top 15 in scoring (1st, 25.7ppg), rebounding (8th, 7.3rpg), assists (4th, 5.1apg), steals (13th, 1.6spg) and blocks (13th, 0.8bpg).
Young, a senior forward from Hoffman Estates, Illinois, earns the first league honors of her career, landing on the All-C-USA Second Team and C-USA All-Defensive Team. At 11.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, Young is the only player in the conference and one of just 27 players in the nation averaging a double-double. The team co-captain ranks fourth in C-USA in blocks at 1.6 per game and swatted a career-high seven shots against UTEP.
The senior duo’s accolades mark the first time since 2012-13 that ODU had two players receive all-conference honors.
The C-USA superlative awards will be released tomorrow.
All-Conference USA First Team
Grace Hunter, Charlotte
Ty Petty, Middle Tennessee
Alex Johnson, Middle Tennessee
Jennie Simms, Old Dominion
Brittanny Dinkins, Southern Miss
Loryn Goodwin, UTSA
Ivy Brown, WKU
Kendall Noble, WKU
All-Conference USA Second Team
Lefty Webster, Charlotte
Kierra Anthony, LA Tech
Shayna Gore, Marshall
Destinee Young, Old Dominion
Jasmine Goodwine, Rice
Sparkle Taylor, UTEP
Tesha Smith, UTSA
Tashia Brown, WKU
Conference USA All-Defensive Team
Nyilah Jamison-Myers, Charlotte
Lefty Webster, Charlotte
Abbey Sissom, Middle Tennessee
Destinee Young, Old Dominion
Brittanny Dinkins, Southern Miss
Kendall Noble, WKU
Conference USA All-Freshman Team
Alexis Gordon, FIU
Ashley Saintegene, Marshall
Shonte Hailes, Southern Miss
Miyah Barnes, UAB
Rachael Childress, UAB