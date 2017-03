YORK COUNTY, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash caused major traffic headaches for drivers on I-64 westbound Sunday.

It happened near milemarker 240.5, which is close to the Colonial Parkway overpass.

As of 12 p.m., VDOT officials say all westbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up four miles.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

