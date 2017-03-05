Hampton dental worker sentenced for fraudulently distributing over 100K hydrocodone pills

A Yorktown woman was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on charges related to fraudulently obtaining over 100,000 hydrocodone pills.

Donna Byrd Talley, 54, was found guilty of acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and mail fraud in November 2016.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Talley worked as a long-time office manager for Hampton dentist Dr. Steven Becker.

Talley had control over Dr. Becker’s bank accounts and was responsible for all office administration.

From 2002 through 2011, Talley used Dr. Becker’s DEA license to fraudulently obtain over 100,000 pills of hydrocodone from two dental supply companies.

She then distributed the hydrocodone to her husband and others and used it to feed her own addiction.

In 2011, Talley made various cash deposits to bank accounts she owned or controlled in amounts over $7,000.

On Aug. 18, 2011, investigators with the Virginia Department of Health Professions and the Virginia State Police interviewed Talley, who admitted to ordering hydrocodone. Later that same day, an investigator recovered a pill bottle containing hydrocodone from Talley’s residence, matching shipments of hydrocodone ordered by Talley and received by Dr. Becker’s office two days earlier.