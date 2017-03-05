× First Warning Forecast: After a cold start, temperatures rebound nicely

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking another cold night with milder temperatures on tap to start the work week.

Another very cold night with temperatures falling into the 20s for most. High pressure will slide off the coast on Monday, allowing the winds to switch around to the south. This will help to bring some milder air into the region. Mostly sunny skies to start the day with highs warming to the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will approach and cross the region Tuesday into Wednesday with rain chances. Best chance to see rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the 20s. Winds: Calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a few clouds mixing in by the afternoon. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds S 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

