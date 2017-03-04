× Norfolk Police need help finding legally blind man with dementia

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are asking for help finding a legally blind man who has dementia.

Detectives say Marvin W. James, 71, was last seen around midnight on Friday, March 3, while walking out of the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital emergency room.

Officials tell News 3 James is legally blind and in need of medication for his medical conditions.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey long sleeved shirt, black pants, and dark shoes.

James is approximately 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds with a slender build, grey and brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

If anyone sees the missing man or have any knowledge about his location, they are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.