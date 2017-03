× Norfolk firefighters battling two-alarm fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters were on scene of a two-alarm structure fire Saturday night.

A Norfolk Fire-Rescue official tells News 3 the fire is at a home in the 3600 block of Sewell’s Point Road.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Calls for the fire came in around 10:14p.m. and multiple fire crews are on scene.

