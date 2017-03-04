× First Warning Forecast: Sunny with highs in the 40s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a chilly and sunny day.

Plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will be even cooler in the mid 40s, which is actually 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Temperatures will drop once again overnight into the 20s. Looks like it will feel just a bit colder on Sunday. We’ll see those highs in the low to mid 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine though, but that sunshine will be deceiving!

If you’re not a fan of the colder temperatures, we’re tracking some milder weather going into Monday. Highs in the 60s and up to 70 for Tuesday. However, there is a chance of rain that comes along with those milder temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: N 5-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

